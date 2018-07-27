A memorandum of understanding between the city's wastewater department and Tehachapi Municipal Airport would have cut the city's lease to use airport land from $30,000 to $12,685 annually, but was nullified by a split decision at the July 16 meeting.
The city received an appraisal for the fair market value of the property in response to a list of recommendations from the Federal Aviation Administration last year, changing the rate to a yearly $200 per acre for developed area and $15 for undeveloped area lacking infrastructure for water reclamation.
Airport Manager and Deputy City Clerk Ashley Whitmore and City Manager Greg Garrett said the $30,000 yearly lease has been paid since the 2008-09 budget year and was not, to the current city staff's knowledge, based on an appraisal.
"They just kind of threw out the number," Whitmore said.
Councilman Kenneth Hetge said he felt the newly appraised rates were unrealistic. He and Councilman Dennis Wahlstrom blocked the memorandum from going through.
"The reason that my decision was made to vote no on that is because 15 per year per acre just doesn't happen – it isn't possible," said Hetge, who compared the cost to a trip to Frosty Freeze.
The wastewater fund has a permit to use 81 acres, paying for 62 acres of developed are and 19 of undeveloped. Prior to 2008, the city did not pay the airport to use the land.
Hetge also pointed out that the appraisal came from one company based in Bakersfield, Merriman Hurst & Associates, Inc.
Whitmore said three were contacted, but Merriman Hurst was the only company willing to complete the appraisal. She said not many companies look at this type of land.
Ian Gregor, Pacific region communications manager for the FAA, said in an email that airport lease rates vary by region, but that fair market value is only the minimum charge.
Whitmore said the city's intent has been to go by fair market value and later adjust to the consumer price index.
"It's more money in the wastewater coffers," Whitmore said. She also added that the change would be a savings for taxpayers.
City Manager Greg Garrett said because the space would otherwise be unused and the appraiser specializes in this type of land, he agrees with the numbers.
"I think it's worth exactly what the appraiser said it's worth," Garrett said.
During the memo's discussion at the city council meeting, concerns came up about conflicts of interest, both in terms of a city clerk serving as airport manager and with Hetge, who owns a hangar and works in airport service, voting on the agenda item.
City Attorney Tom Schroeter said that the format of city personnel managing the airport was actually recommended by the FAA. He also said instances similar to Hetge's ties to the airport have been reported to the Fair Political Practices Commission, but not been deemed as conflicts of interest.
The memorandum will likely be re-agendized in December once a fifth member is on the council, Whitmore said.
If the memorandum is approved, there would be a $17,315 reduction in revenue for the airport, which has been in a deficit and received a loan from the city. However, Whitmore said almost $1.5 million of debt was written off in the 2016-17 budget year.
Other updates from the meeting
• The council tabled a measure that would have given Garrett the authority to choose a brief responding to SB54, which declared California a sanctuary state, in the chance that the council did not have sufficient time to vote on a brief. The council decided it could address the matter at a special meeting if needed.
• The council also approved emergency weed abatement at 122 Chapparral St. and 1004 Chris Lane, which was started on the following week to clean up weeds at these abandoned locations.
