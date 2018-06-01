A request for governmental funds in order to fix roadways, approval of upcoming property taxes, construction to a new city public parking lot, and other business was discussed at a recent Tehachapi City Council meeting.
A request for city road funding coming from bill SB1 or Road Repair and Accountability Act. of 2017 includes rehabilitating certain areas of Tehachapi Boulevard, Curry Street to Hayes Street, Valley Boulevard, Tucker Road to Curry Street and other surface treatments.
The city is estimated to receive funds in the amount of $400,000 annually for the next 10 years.
Public parking lot
Steps were approved for construction at a recently purchased property next to the Tehachapi Police Department that will be used for parking spaces for public and department needs.
Contractor Midwest Environmental Control, Inc. will take the first steps to demolish a building and concrete slab at the property of 230 W. C. St.
Total funding for the project, $48,500, will be for the removal of fencing, a building, a concrete slab and tree stumps. This first appeared before the council at the March 19 meeting.
The timing of a discussion on hiring a contractor for the paving of the lot and installing lighting has not yet been determined.
Property taxes
A public hearing to approve $283,867.62 in property taxes for landscaping and lighting needs will be held at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Tehachapi Police Department. There will also be additional $18,655.77 in taxes for drainage basin systems.
The annual parcel tax, which has been approved every year to fund a section in the city called district one, includes some boundaries within Curry Street, Highline Road, South Robinson Street, Holly Drive, Dennison Street and Mill Street, among others.
Residents should consult representatives of the city of Tehachapi to find out if their property is within the district boundaries. Parcel maps of 11353 and 10997 should be referenced. Some parcel taxes are higher if they are commercial buildings or have more than one unit on the property.
The annual tax fees range from $100 to up to $500.
The lighting and landscaping fees include ground cover, trees, drainage and irrigation systems, repair, trimming, fertilization, fencing, water and electricity for landscaping needs, lighting, poles, meters and other related needs.
Other business
• The city of Tehachapi updated the parking and citation fines so that the cost of enforcing the fees does not fall on taxpayers. The Uniform Parking Fine Schedule was last updated June 21, 1993.
The fines for violations range from $53 to more than $300, depending on the incident, according to council agenda materials.
• Mutts in Motion was approved to provide entertainment at the upcoming Fourth of July celebration. The company provides "fly ball dog performances" in which dogs race jump over hurdles and catch a ball that is released. The cost, at $1,800, will be covered by a sponsorship from Waste Management.
