A city of Tehachapi engineer has just been named Civil Engineer of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Jay Schlosser received the award for the public sector for the state of California.
Schlosser was cited as being instrumental in the transformation of downtown Tehachapi over the past decade, including the design and construction of numerous water systems, the wastewater system, transportation and beautification projects, according to a city news release.
Schlosser will now advance as one of 10 finalists in the United States who are being considered for the National Engineer of the Year Award, with the winner to be announced in coming months, according to the news release.
“I was surprised but not shocked Jay won the award. He has such high standards for himself and is an outstanding leader for his team here at the city of Tehachapi,” wrote City Manager Greg Garrett.
Schlosser won the San Joaquin Valley area Engineer of the Year Award last July, and advanced to win the Southern California section last September.
ASCE is an international organization comprised of engineers globally committed to excellence in engineering, according to the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.