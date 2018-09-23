The city of Tehachapi is encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to sponsor the landscape maintenance of areas within city limits through the Adopt-a-Landscape program.
The city will provide landscaping and maintenance at a designated location of the sponsor's choice for 12 months. This includes irrigation repair and adjustment, weed and litter control, tree and shrubbery planting, and use of any needed soil and amendments, according to a city news release.
Sponsors are acknowledged with a reflective sign in the adopted landscape. Areas to adopt include parks, planters, medians, trees, parking lots, bike paths and more.
Call 822-2200, ext. 103, to talk with Grace, or go to City Hall at 115 S. Robinson St. for a list of areas available to adopt.
