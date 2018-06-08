News on events, fundraisers and other city business was announced at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting June 6.
Among the announcements:
• The annual Warriors pancake breakfast will continue as a memorial to former Mayor Ed Grimes. It will still be held July 4 at Central Park.
• The fifth annual Cheers for Charity event that in 2017 raised more than $37,000 for local charities in Tehachapi will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 11. Tickets are on sale now. The regular admission is $65 and $125 for VIP. It will be held at Aviator Park inside the Tehachapi Municipal Airport, 422 E. J St.
• Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is providing free health screenings to the community at the downtown Farmers Market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday on Green Street at Tehachapi Boulevard.
The meeting was held at Slice Of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd. It is held at 7:30 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month.
