As the state of California moves into Stage 3 of reopening, local museums are working with the city of Tehachapi to help the nonprofits adhere to the newest guidelines.
"We are in discussions with them on their reopening plans following the state guidelines," said City Manager Greg Garrett.
No official date has been set on when the museums will open; however, Garrett said every effort is being made to get them up and running as soon as possible.
Garrett said that, typically, the museums are operated by retiree volunteers, and therefore extra precautions need to be taken to protect them.
"We want to make sure that it's done right, so we are in the very, very, very early stages of that," Garrett said.
As for the recent reopening of other businesses such as gyms, Garrett said his standard has always been to get the local economy back on track sooner rather than later.
Said Garrett, "I think it is ironic and hypocritical of the state to allow protests in every form and fashion all over our state and country, but not allow our businesses to reopen. I think it's shameful."
As local businesses begin to open their doors to the public again, Garrett said he encourages them to seek assistance from the city if needed and to follow the guidelines.
Also, with the recent protests across the nation, Garrett went on to praise the Tehachapi Police Department for its handling of local affairs.
Said Garrett, "They are doing an outstanding job, and the city of Tehachapi supports them 1,000 percent."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.