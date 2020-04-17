As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the mountain regions of Kern County hovers in the mid-teens, local residents are left to wonder: Is this because social distancing is working, or something else?
"It was a very unique and different Easter weekend, but everybody participated and worshiped in their own special way. We didn't have any instances where there were large gatherings, and we appreciate that," City Manager Greg Garrett said in a weekly interview with Tehachapi News.
Although the community has not seen a surge experienced in many other cities around the world, Garrett said this is not the time to let guards down.
"We need to keep being diligent in the protection of our health and each other's health. We need to practice social distancing with a calm, sensible approach," he said.
According to Garrett, City Hall is experiencing an influx of calls from residents requesting it police individuals who venture out without wearing a mask.
Said Garrett, "I want to reiterate that wearing a mask is not mandated in the city, the county of Kern, or even in the state. If you do wear a mask, you should follow certain protocol, like making sure the mask is clean and properly fitted."
Otherwise, the city of Tehachapi has been "awfully darn quiet" this past week.
"We are processing everything that we would normally process," said Garrett.
Local residents may also notice the city is taking down the winter snowflakes that decorate the streets and replacing them with American flags through its Adopt-A-Flag program.
"We are super excited about that, and encourage local residents to adopt a flag," said Garrett.
The city manager also encourages local residents to fly their own flags in front of their homes or place of business to show a sense of unity.
"These are unusual times, that's for sure. There is no playbook, and we are in this together," said Garrett.
The city has also seen an increase in the number of suggestions it receives from the public concerning ways for local residents to continue practice social distancing, but still socialize in creative ways.
"I want to encourage people to continue thinking of ways to entertain ourselves and support each other and your neighbors. Keep the suggestions coming," said Garrett.
Greg Garrett can be reached by calling 822-2200.
