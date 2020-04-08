It was a quiet week for the city of Tehachapi, as far as businesses and economic activity are concerned, said City Manager Greg Garrett.
"We want to commend everybody for doing their part as this virus spreads. There were very few people out," Garrett said.
Asked his opinion on the low incidence rate for confirmed virus cases in the mountain region, Garrett said April 8, "It seems with this sort of pandemic situation, the health experts continue to update their modeling, and tomorrow's model is better than yesterday's model. I believe for sure that what the citizens of Tehachapi are doing is helping the slow spread. The experts say that is a good thing, so I will always believe what they have to say."
According to Garrett, the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District have closed all of the parks' playgrounds and equipment. The parks, however, remain open with the exception of Pioneer Park.
Said Garrett, "I believe everybody has been adhering to that... for obvious reasons."
The walking routes are also open, with the standard social distancing recommendation still in place.
Said Garrett, "You can't be cooped up in your house forever. You got to be out and about."
Last week, Garrett said the city called upon the community to wave their American flags and show their patriotism.
Said Garrett, "The flag brings us together."
Around downtown, Garrett said the city has put up its flags early this year, replacing the winter snowflakes.
Garrett encouraged local residents to continue social distancing and self quarantine. In addition, he encouraged children to continue their learning.
In the meantime, Garrett encouraged the community to refrain from panic purchasing.
Said Garrett, "It is absolutely unnecessary to panic buy and not leave essential supplies for your friends and neighbors. Tehachapi has become somewhat of an economic powerhouse for the East Kern region. In some ways that is a good thing, because people come here to shop, but in other ways we have residents who don't necessarily live in Tehachapi that are coming here to shop from either side of the hill because they don't have a lot of other shopping opportunities. Our friends and neighbors are adding to the problem by panic buying for their own communities."
According to Garrett, there are enough supplies in Tehachapi for local residents, "more than enough," but it is the outlying communities' panic buying that is adding to our problems.
Said Garrett, "If anyone ever, ever, ever has any concerns or any questions to please call me (822-2200) or get in touch with me, and I will do my best to answer the question for you."
