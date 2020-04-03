"If everybody hunkers down and do what we are asked, I do believe we are going to make a difference."
That was the message City Manager Greg Garrett had for local citizens in the fight to keep the coronavirus infection rate to a minimum. However, Garrett said he could not confirm how many of the six infections found in the mountain region of Kern County as of Thursday are in Tehachapi. Kern County Public Health Services has broken the county into four regions, and a wide swath is called the "mountain" region, stretching all the way to Frazier Park to the west and north to the Tulare County line.
"I think this is a true testament to our citizens and our ability to work together and follow the guidelines set up by the CDC and the president, and that includes social distancing and staying at home whenever possible," Garrett said of Thursday's low number.
According to the city manager, some city employs are working from home after the emergency working from home policy was passed at the last City Council meeting; however, some staff at City Hall and the Planning Department continue to work from their office, although they are taking extra precautions.
"We are providing 100 percent service to the citizens of the city, and achieving the goals that we set out to do a long time ago," said Garrett.
When first asked to self-quarantine, Garrett said the city took a one-week pause and "a very, conservative approach" so that they could figure out the best way to approach the situation.
"We have a very efficient, organized team, and a very healthy budget with healthy reserves. That didn't happen by accident. It was through city plans, however, we could never see something like a pandemic on the horizon... When something just smacks you across the face, you are prepared for it and weather that storm," said Garrett.
This isn't the first storm Tehachapi has weathered, according to the city manager.
"We weathered the recession. And the PSPS, we weathered that storm. We weathered earthquakes prior. We continue to weather storms, whether it's Mother Nature or man-made," said Garrett.
Since these are uncharted territories, Garrett said it is important to support the small businesses even more so than we have in the past to keep our town viably sound.
"We are going to get through this, and come out the other end. It's super tough if you are a small business owner. It's super tough if you have been laid off or there is a threat of being laid off, and it's super tough if your hours have been cut. Just know that this will all pass. Be kind and be considerate, and let's get through this together," said Garrett.
