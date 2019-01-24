The new year has arrived and, as the city manager, I have the privilege of spending some time in the coming weeks bragging about the accomplishments over the last 12 months in our soon-to-be-released 2018 Annual Report.
For those that aren’t familiar, each year we release an annual report that recaps the accomplishments of our city in the previous year and spend late January and February presenting the multimedia version of the report as a guest speaker at various community gatherings which include the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors and a few others.
As I wrote about before, 2018 was full of “big moments” or “moments that mattered” and that is the theme for the 2018 Annual Report. Not only was much accomplished by our various departments in our city, but many of them were moments that will have a positive impact on our community for years to come. They were truly moments that continue to define Tehachapi, each department page includes a major historical moment in our city’s history and then the accomplishments over the last year. The “moments that mattered” stand alone with an entire page dedicated to them.
Moments like the completion of our first district-based election for City Council last November. While the circumstance of the districting remains unpopular, I believe our city will benefit with the candidates that were elected, they’ve already jumped right in to city business.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley’s grand opening was a moment that mattered and it already is making an impact. The new hospital has seen an increase of nearly 40 percent in patients using the emergency room. These are people that used to suffer while driving to Bakersfield or the Antelope Valley, now they’re being cared for right here at home. We’ve only scratched the surface of this facility’s impact on our community.
New downtown developments, the permitting and construction of Walmart and the addition of new businesses were all highlights of 2018 and continue to set the stage for a 2019 that has positioned Tehachapi to continue our forward momentum.
I encourage you to attend one of these meetings when we present the report, and as soon as they’re available, pick up a hard copy of the 2018 Annual Report at City Hall. You’ll see the people involved with these accomplishments are proud to be doing this work for our community and we are all looking forward to what 2019 has in store.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
