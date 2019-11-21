The city of Tehachapi raised a glass — of coffee, that is — marking two years of Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager events on Thursday at The Coffee Mill.
“It has been such a tremendous positive response and another opportunity for the citizens in the local government process," City Manager Greg Garrett said in a city news release. "We meet the community, hear their ideas, thoughts and answer questions each month.”
Thursday's event drew residents, community volunteers, business owners, church leaders, and So Cal Edison, Caltrans and city representatives, the city said.
Mayor Susan Wiggins and Garrett meet with the community from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at The Coffee Mill, 120 S. Mill St. The next event is Dec. 19.
