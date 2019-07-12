Following the large earthquakes of July 4 and 5, the city of Tehachapi assisted Ridgecrest with its post-earthquake assessments on Monday July 8, according to a city news release.
“We are all part of a Mutual Aid agreement to help each other in time of disaster. We just wanted to be there for the Ridgecrest community in any way we could help,” wrote City Manager Greg Garrett.
On July 4, Garrett said he contacted Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand and Kern County Fire Department Office of Emergency Services regarding providing assistance. According to a July 11 news release, Garrett has remained in contact.
Mutual Aid was requested through the Kern County E.O.S. for a building inspector to assist with damage assessment.
City of Tehachapi Building Inspector Charles Arbaut spent July 8 in Ridgecrest assisting with requests from the community regarding damage to structures, said the news release.
“We are very pleased with the Mutual Aid agreement recently adopted in Kern County; at some point the city of Tehachapi may be the ones requesting assistance from our neighbors,” Garrett wrote.
