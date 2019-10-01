The city of Tehachapi’s Finance Department received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association on Sept. 4, the city announced Oct. 1.
The award recognizes local governments that go beyond the minimum requirements in annual reports, helping with full disclosure of information, according to a city news release. The public can view the city's annual budget at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our Finance Department and the leadership Hannah Chung provides to her team,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in the news release.
