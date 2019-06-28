The city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Police Officers Association have inked a new five-year contract, which the City Council OK'd at its June 17 meeting.
The contract provides a 3.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment, $200 additional uniform allowance in the first and third year of the agreement, and a shift rotation every four months based on seniority, according to a city news release. It also reduces the pay scale steps to five from 15 for police officers and senior officers.
The Tehachapi Police Department "now ranks fourth in starting pay compared to surrounding Kern and Los Angeles County agencies (Los Angeles Sheriff's Department)," according to the city news release.
Association President Wayne Horning was quoted in the city release as saying it was an "unheard of five-year agreement" that makes it more attractive to work for the city, while City Manager Greg Garrett expressed that he "couldn't be happier" with the agreement.
