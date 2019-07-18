The city of Tehachapi has released an initial study on Sage Ranch that informs the community of the potential impacts to transportation, air quality, public utilities, noise, water, energy and more.
Sage Ranch is a proposed housing development in Tehachapi that would include apartments, town homes and single-family residences off Valley Boulevard and near Tehachapi High School.
The initial study is available here:
http://www.liveuptehachapi.com/DocumentCenter/View/4736/Sage-Ranch---Notice-of-PreparationInitial-Study-PDF?bidId=
The document is available for comment and review until Aug. 1.
A full article by Tehachapi News is slated to be posted soon.
