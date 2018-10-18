Type LiveUpTehachapi.com or TehachapiCityHall.com online, and you'll end up at the same place — the city of Tehachapi's new homepage.
The new online platform through website provider Civic Plus has larger photos that can be updated for special events and holidays, according to a city news release.
"The latest Aurora platform from Civic Plus also includes a fully-responsive and adaptive site to address the growing number of users accessing content on mobile devices. This new platform provides the same browsing experience on both mobile and desktop computers," the news release said.
The public can access the city's social media, sign up for email and emergency alerts, look at city meeting agendas, make online payments. There is also a calendar and links to community organizations.
