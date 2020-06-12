Houchin Community Blood Bank will be in Tehachapi on Thursday, June 1, from 2 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for communitywide blood drives.
The June 18 blood drive will be adjacent to the Main Street Tehachapi Farmer’s Market on F and Green streets. All reservations for this event are full, but you can stop by and ask questions or sign up for the next blood drive.
The June 23 blood drive will be located at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District West Park Aspen Gymnasium parking lot on D Street in Tehachapi. There are plenty of reservation times available for this blood drive. Reserve a space for this blood drive at connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5580.
Houchin Community Blood Bank collaborates with the city of Tehachapi, TVRPD, Main Street Tehachapi and many other organizations on a regular basis for communitywide blood drives.
Visit HCBB.com for more information on donating blood, plasma, and platelets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.