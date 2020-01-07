The Kern Council of Governments recently announced the city of Tehachapi has received two of its annual Regional Awards of Merit for 2019. They will be presented during the organization's annual ceremony March 5.
Tehachapi won in the transportation category for the downtown Regional Park-and-Ride and Transit Center, which the city noted in a news release opened Feb. 25 and was almost at 50 percent capacity following its ribbon-cutting.
The $1,495,000 grant-funded project provided 100 new parking spaces and brought multiple agencies together to help the Tehachapi commuter, according to the city's news release. Bus services moved there, too.
“We are honored to be recognized for this public project. We have known for years of the need to provide a place for commuters and transit riders to collect but the project is more successful than we ever imagined," Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said in the news release.
The city also won an Award of Merit for journalism, recognizing for the second consecutive year the city's community video series led by Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge.
“We pride ourselves in the different ways we communicate with the public, we are constantly sharing information,” Budge said in the news release.
The city created an informational video regarding the Public Safety Power Shutoffs to help the community be aware and be prepared for future events, and held interviews with news agencies that were recorded and distributed.
The city's video views in 2019 increased by 38 percent to more than 160,000 combined views, according to the news release.
