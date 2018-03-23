After the first Tehachapi City Council meeting of the month was canceled, plenty of information about city projects, senior housing and the airport was discussed in detail at the March 19 meeting.
City projects
Two city projects in the design and surveying stages deal with the addition of the Antelope Run Bike Path to Highline Road and new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and crosswalks on the south side of Cherry Lane.
Palmetto Engineering and Land Surveying of Bakersfield will provide services to plan the development of these projects.
The bike path extension to Highline Road is being evaluated with hopes of extending the path and installing six to 10 parking spaces in a lot close to the bike path. The path would travel north from Highline Road, parallel to Tucker Road, and connect to the southern end of the existing bike path, according to the council agenda.
Some people have been parking on the street to use the path. This project would help boost safety for residents by giving them a better place to park, said Jay Schlosser, the city's development services director.
A new sidewalk on Cherry Lane from east of Tucker Road to Elm Street is also being designed to close gaps. This project has been discussed by the City Council since May 2016, the council agenda said.
The City of Tehachapi will use funds from both the Transportation Development Act Program and Active Transportation Program, bringing the total preliminary plans, not the construction work, to $52,660 for both projects. The Active Transportation Program funds alone total $462,000.
Senior housing
Oak Tree Village is a senior housing project slated for 210 acres of property north of Highway 58 and east of the Capital Hills area. It may be built in the next few years.
The project outline from PTL Ventures, LLC calls for a nursing facility, active adult housing and small-scale businesses.
The City Council recently passed an amendment to a business plan that needed to be revised pending a “geotechnical investigation.” That was completed at the end of 2017. The city hired Lisa Wise Consulting to revise the plan and now other discussions can move forward, according to the council agenda.
Public review of the project is planned for this October or November, with council hearings expected in April or May 2019.
Airport updates
The Tehachapi Municipal Airport has a new manager who has already been actively involved in handling business operations and other duties following the resignation of the former airport manager in 2014.
Ashley Whitmore, the current administrative manager for the city, was appointed to this role as of March 6.
"I’m hoping the Tehachapi pilots and the community will reach out," she said at the March 19 meeting.
City Manager Greg Garrett said in a formal letter, “Ashley Whitmore, who has served the City of Tehachapi in a variety of roles since 2008, will now serve as the airport manager at Tehachapi Municipal Airport.”
He added, “Ashley will continue with her administrative duties at City Hall, but will also help provide leadership in enhancing our airport through this new role. Ashley brings several years of experience to our airport having been managing hangar leases, business operations and fueling logistics since 2015.”
Whitmore plans to actively communicate with airport tenants and pilots in leading airport development and continuing to coordinate with the public works department at the city for airport maintenance, Garrett added.
Whitmore said a new hangar inspection program draft will be going out soon to receive feedback from airport users.
“As the new airport manager, I want to expand communication between the airport users and the city, and have their concerns or dialogue heard,” Whitmore said after the meeting.
She added, "The hope is to sit down and talk about current concerns and issues, and future plans. We want to help the airport users understand where we are and where we are going.”
Informational airport updates
The Verizon Cell Tower Lease located on the rock pile near the airport was initially brought before council in July 2017 and approved, but due to the disapproval from the FAA, it was recommended that a fair market value be evaluated. The city hired Airwave Consultants, who revised the lease and then the city made some changes. The city is waiting on Verizon to respond to the revised lease.
The city thanked pilot Joe Biviano for his findings that runway 11 precision approach path indicator did not provide a good visual guide path northwest of the airport. The city shut down the PAPI and contacted the FAA, which suggested it not be used.
The hardware and software for airport gates has been replaced as city staff installed new radios to help with connection issues. A system was reported to have gone out of service a month ago, said Whitmore.
Density altitude signs were shut down earlier this year due to malfunctioning. The manufacturer was also contacted and the city was informed the system is not being sold anymore.
City staff is currently evaluating airport leases for the fair market value and contacting any owners for updated information.
The automated weather observing system failed more than a month ago and required a new motherboard that has been installed.
A response letter and action plan to the FAA findings and about complaints that the airport was being used for non-aeronautical purposes is being addressed.
