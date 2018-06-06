The Tehachapi City Council approved construction for the Park and Ride Transit Center, plus an update on tracking systems for water and sewers, during their June 4 meeting.
Work will soon begin on the Park and Ride Transit Center on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard and between Mill and Pauley Streets.The council approved RC Becker to construct approximately 100 parking spaces with security lighting. An east and west bus turnout for Kern Regional Transit shuttles is also in the design.
The bid for the project amounted to $1,710,603. Even though the engineer’s construction estimate was $1,190,900, only two contractors bid on the project.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city, said SB1 funds delivered from the state may have something to do with contractors having many projects to pick from. Money is available for road projects, “so that reduces competition and increases prices.”
Grant funds allocated for this project total $1,475,033 with a minimum local match requirement of $192,237. The local match will be supplemented with $188,522 in small amounts of grant funding. The remainder of the funds, or $300,000, will come from RDA grant funds.
The request for government funding for this project was originally started in 2015.
Water and sewer systems
Tracking systems city of Tehachapi staff will use to maintain and operate sewer systems within city limits were approved at the council meeting.
The improvements go toward a new water and sewer model, atlas maps and a flushing study to locate how best to open or close values to keep the systems working effectively, Schlosser said.
The systems need to be updated because of city growth, current use, predicted 10-year growth, and age of the current model, according to the council agenda.
Schlosser added that the last time the systems were updated was in 2004.
“We in engineering utilize those models to predict how future growth will influence the system and then how we need to make adjustments and improvements in that system to accommodate that growth,” Schlosser said.
After a review of proposals from five contractors, Michael K. Nunley and Associates, Inc. was selected to provide assistance with modeling efforts at a budget of $149,975. The funds will be paid out of the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 budget and covered by the water and sewer connection fees, which is a one-time fee assessed when a new user connects to the city sewer.
