The city of Tehachapi announced it has been awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant from Caltrans' Active Transportation Program to improve safety for children walking to school.
It will be used for improvements along Snyder Avenue between Valley Boulevard and Tehachapi Boulevard near Jacobsen Middle School, according to a city news release.
New curbs, sidewalks, gutters and bike paths will be installed.
The city said in its news release that the project is 100 percent funded by the grant. The design phase is scheduled for later this year, with construction to begin in 2020 and completion in 2021.
About 10 percent of the 550 grant applications were funded, the news release said. Tehachapi was awarded its grant Jan. 30.
