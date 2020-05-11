In a weekly city update interview with Tehachapi News, City Manager Greg Garrett praised the Kern County Public Health Services Department for breaking down the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases into ZIP codes rather than regions as it has done in the past.
"We have been working with them, and we are encouraged that they are now doing that," said Garrett.
The city manager also reported that the City Council was going to seek delaying the implementation of Senate Bill 1383 concerning curbside organics.
With the bill, the city of Tehachapi, along with all other cities, will require a resident to pay for a third refuse receptacle in addition to the two residents already have for trash and recyclables. The third receptacle would be designated strictly for organic material such as grass and tree clippings.
Said Garrett, "We are going to ask the state to delay the implementation of this due to the economic situation that we are going through right now. The third can is going to cost our customers more money ... and, at this moment, it just doesn't make sense."
Garrett said the City Council would also be approving a contract bid for repaving of the Love's Travel Center as well as miscellaneous improvements to curbside cuts permitting better vehicle access to the Chevron gas station located next to City Hall.
Said Garrett, "That came in under bid and under budget, so we are really excited about that."
