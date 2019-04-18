Tehachapi residents soon may see basic street maintenance and repairs in more than 35 neighborhoods within city limits. The City Council adopted a resolution approving a list of projects sent each year to the California Transportation Commission during its April 15 meeting.
“This seems like a lot more streets than we have been able to do in the past years,” Councilman Phil Smith said.
Funding will come out of the 2019-2020 fiscal year Road Repair and Accountability Act, or Senate Bill 1. The city estimates it will receive $238,575 in the next year and work will be phased over the next five years.
Smith added that SB 1 funding goes to projects for state freeways and highways and for smaller projects.
“Neighborhoods are always last on the list, so this will be good for everybody," he said.
The neighborhoods slated for street work are the Tehachapi Boulevard Rehabilitation Project, Pinon Street south to Highline Road and Curry Street east to Ponderosa Drive, Georgia Street south to East Abajo Avenue and Dennison Road, Valley Boulevard north to Fir Street and Curry Street east to Clearview Street.
“In order to receive funds allocated to us, the city must provide the California Transportation Commission with a list of eligible projects each year. This list must be approved and adopted by resolution by the city of Tehachapi,” said Don Marsh, the city's public works director. “City staff has identified various residential streets which have significant deficiencies and need to be repaired, utilizing SB 1 funds. We have just simply updated the list from last year.”
This is the third year the city will receive SB 1 funds that “will enable the city to continue essential road maintenance and rehabilitation projects, safety improvements, repairing and replacing aging bridges and increasing access and mobility options for the traveling public that would not have otherwise been possible without SB 1,” according to City Council agenda documents.
SB 1 increased gasoline costs by 12 cents per gallon, 50 percent of 20 cents per gallon in diesel, triggered a $25 to $175 increase in fees for vehicle registration and title depending on vehicle value, and added a new $100 annual vehicle registration fee for zero-emission models 2020 or later — all with a stipulation that the fees come with an inflation adjustment, according to leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
City Council member reports
Councilman Micheal Davis asked whether Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge had completed his training in regard to the discussion of harassment at the March 4 meeting. It was confirmed that it was completed.
Councilman Phil Smith said he will try to meet with the Tehachapi Society of Pilots on a more regular basis or that a city representative should stop by to visit. Gate codes for the airport need to be reset as a safety precaution and gate sensors checked, he said.
Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge requested a variety items be put on the agenda for next City Council meeting.
- He asked if there are “any matters or issues being discussed or currently involving the FAA that the council should be aware of.”
- The position of the city for the release of records to the public regarding any police officer complaint or record. This is in reference to SB 1421, a new law that allows for the release of more police records.
- Hetge said he will announce any items he has for discussion on the agenda at meetings.
- Hetge requested an item be put on the agenda for the council to consider moving the closed session to before the regular session. That way, any reportable action can be shared with the public during the regular meeting.
- A request be made to discuss a new ordinance for a balanced budget for enterprise funds.
“I think it important that we establish a balanced budget ordinance to ensure that any enterprise fund that creates more than a 15 percents surplus or suffers a 15 percent shortfall during any fiscal year receives attention or action from the council to direct staff to either reduce tax being collected from our citizens via utility bills or to require an immediate plan of corrective action to increase revenues and insure any budget shortfalls are minimized,” Hetge said.
