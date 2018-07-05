The city of Tehachapi's Development Department will hold a public workshop on transportation projects.
Public comment regarding the best use of Active Transportation Program funding for non-vehicular projects within the city limits is encouraged.
This includes sidewalks, bike paths, bike lanes and other safety enhancements. ATP grant funding can only be used on specific projects that enhance walkable communities.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the Tehachapi Police Department's Community Room, 220 W. C St.
