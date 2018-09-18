City of Tehachapi
City Council meets the first and third Monday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is Oct. 8. Agenda at liveuptehachapi.com.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Board meets the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is Oct. 9. Agenda at teh.k12.ca.us.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Board meets the third Tuesday at the TVHD offices at 305 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Agenda at tvhd.org.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 490 W. D St. Next meeting is Oct. 16. Agenda at tvrpd.org.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
Board meets the third Wednesday at 3 p.m. Meeting takes place at the district board room, 22901 Banducci Road. Next meeting Sept. 19. Agenda at tccwd.com.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Board meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. The next meeting is Sept. 27. Agenda at bvcsd.com.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at the district office, 21415 Reeves St. Next meeting Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Agenda at ghcsd.com.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 17980 Highline Road. Next meeting Sept. 20. Agenda is posted at Information Centers at Dennison Road and Highline, Summit Road in front of the MMCSD office, and Tucker Road and Highline.
Stallion Springs Community Services District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Next regular meeting Oct. 16. Agenda at stallionspringscsd.com.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
Meets the third Tuesday at noon. Next meeting is Oct. 16 at Big Papa's restaurant.
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Meets the first Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Next meeting Oct. 3 at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Tehachapi Resource Conservation District
Board meets the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting Oct. 3 at 321 W. C St. Agenda at TehachapiRCD.org.
