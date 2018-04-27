City of Tehachapi
City Council meets the first and third Monday at 6 p.m. The new location is at 220 W. C. St., Tehachapi Police Department Community room. Next regular meeting is May 7, but subject to change. Agenda at liveuptehachapi.com.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Board meets the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is May 8. Agenda at teh.k12.ca.us.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Board meets the third Tuesday at the TVHD offices at 305 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is at 4:30 p.m. May 15. Agenda at tvhd.org.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 490 W. D St. Next regular meeting is May 15. Agenda at tvrpd.org.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
Board meets the third Wednesday at 3 p.m. Meeting takes place at the district board room, 22901 Banducci Road. Next meeting May 16. Agenda at tccwd.com.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Board meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. Next meeting May 10. Agenda at bvcsd.com.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at the district office, 21415 Reeves St. Next meeting May 17 at 5 p.m. Agenda at ghcsd.com.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 17980 Highline Road. Next meeting May 17. Agenda is posted at Information Centers at Dennison Road and Highline, Summit Road in front of the MMCSD office, and Tucker Road and Highline.
Stallion Springs Community Services District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Next regular meeting May 15. Agenda at stallionspringscsd.com.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
Meets the third Tuesday at noon. Next meeting is May 15 at Big Papa's restaurant.
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Meets the first Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Next meeting May 2 at a new location: Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Tehachapi Resource Conservation District
Board meets the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting May 2 at 321 W. C St. Agenda at TehachapiRCD.org.
