City of Tehachapi
City Council meets the first and third Monday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is Aug 5. Agenda at liveuptehachapi.com.
The Planning Commission meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Next meeting is on Aug. 12 at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Board meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is July 23. Agenda at teh.k12.ca.us.
Tehachapi High School Council
Meetings canceled for summer until the start of school. For more information, call 822-2136.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Board meets the third Tuesday at the TVHD offices at 305 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is at 4:30 p.m. August 20. Agenda at tvhd.org.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 490 W. D St. Next meeting is August 20. Agenda at tvrpd.org.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
Board meets the third Wednesday at 3 p.m. Next meeting is July 17. Meeting takes place at the district board room, 22901 Banducci Road. Agenda at tccwd.com.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Board meets the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. Next meeting July 25. Agenda at bvcsd.com.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at the district office, 21415 Reeves St. Next meeting July 18 at 6 p.m. Agenda at ghcsd.com.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 17980 Highline Road. Next meeting July 18. Agenda is posted at Information Centers at Dennison Road and Highline, Summit Road in front of the MMCSD office, and Tucker Road and Highline.
Stallion Springs Community Services District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Next regular meeting Aug 20. Agenda at stallionspringscsd.com.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
Meets the third Tuesday at noon at Big Papa's restaurant. The luncheon for August has been canceled. Next meeting September 17.
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Meets the first Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Next meeting August 7 at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Tehachapi Resource Conservation District
Board meets the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting August 7 at 321 W. C St. Agenda at TehachapiRCD.org.
