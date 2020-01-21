City of Tehachapi
City Council meets the first and third Monday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is Feb. 3. Agenda at liveuptehachapi.com.
The Planning Commission meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Feb. 10 at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Board meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is Jan. 28. Agenda at teh.k12.ca.us.
Tehachapi High School Council
The council meets the second Thursday, although the meeting is scheduled to change for specific months. Next meeting Feb. 13 For more information, call 822-2136.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Board meets the third Tuesday at the TVHD offices at 305 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Agenda at tvhd.org.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 490 W. D St. Next meeting Feb. 18. Agenda at tvrpd.org.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
Board meets the third Wednesday at 3 p.m. Next meeting is Feb. 19. Meeting takes place at the district board room, 22901 Banducci Road. Agenda at tccwd.com.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Board meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. Next meeting Feb. 13. Agenda at bvcsd.com.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at the district office, 21415 Reeves St. Next meeting Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Agenda at ghcsd.com.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District
Board meets the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 17980 Highline Road. Next meeting Feb. 20. Agenda is posted at Information Centers at Dennison Road and Highline, Summit Road in front of the MMCSD office, and Tucker Road and Highline.
Stallion Springs Community Services District
Board meets the third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Next regular meeting Feb. 18. Agenda at stallionspringscsd.com.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce
Meets the third Tuesday at noon at Big Papa’s, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite C-200. Next meeting Feb. 18.
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council
Meets the first Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Next meeting Feb. 5 at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Tehachapi Resource Conservation District
Board meets the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting scheduled is Feb. 5. The meeting is held at 321 W. C St. Agenda at TehachapiRCD.org.
