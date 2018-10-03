The American Society of Civil Engineers gave an engineering award to the city of Tehachapi for its Tehachapi Boulevard Bike Path Project.
The honor for the $1.1 million project, which is on the north side of East Tehachapi Boulevard between Hayes Street and Steuber Road, came in the category of outstanding bikeways and trailways, according to a city news release.
"It is no surprise to me that Tehachapi is being recognized for our quality of life. Years of hard work and positive leadership from the Tehachapi City Council have allowed moments like this to be possible," Jay Schlosser, development services director, said in the news release.
