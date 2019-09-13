The city of Tehachapi will host the next Coffee with the Mayor event at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Coffee Mill.
“This has been a great place for people to talk about what’s on their minds, or ask questions and the Coffee Mill provides a nice quiet setting to it,” Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi and its police department, wrote in a news release.
Mayor Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett meet with the community on the third Thursday of each month, between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., at The Coffee Mill, 120 S. Mill St., and are joined by city staff to answer questions.
“If you are curious about starting a Neighborhood Watch in your area, I can help you get it kick-started,” Budge wrote.
