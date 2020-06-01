The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is hopeful about leasing hotel space to temporarily house homeless individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19 mortality, according to the governing board chair with the collaborative.
Deb Johnson’s goal is to launch Kern Project Roomkey between now and June 15. The project is modeled after the similarly formatted Project Roomkey, implemented throughout the state by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Johnson said discussions are taking place to lease the Sleep Inn & Suites Bakersfield North, located at 6257 Knudsen Drive in north Bakersfield.
“We looked at best practices from around the state in places like Yolo County to find a good fit for the (local) community in order to complement the rest of the services we’re providing,” Johnson said.
The project aims to have 45 rooms available for unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. They must be 65 or older, or have other medical issues that would make them most susceptible to COVID-19.
Johnson decided to spearhead the project’s development about a month after the pandemic prompted shutdowns and public health orders, she said. As the president and CEO of the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, she wanted to ensure her nonprofit’s programs were squared away before shifting her focus.
“We still need to secure funding for the project, but we submitted our budget proposal to the county last week,” Johnson said. “We will launch it to be different than the other projects (in California) which are run by the state, where this will be the homeless collaborative.”
The project will be a substantial effort for local entities.
According to Johnson, the California Veterans Assistance Foundation will work as the homeless service provider, linking clients to the hotel. Clinica Sierra Vista will provide medical services, Kern Behavioral Health will provide mental health services and the Kern County Housing Authority is finalizing the location.
“Placing vulnerable persons experiencing homelessness in motel rooms is the first step towards the ultimate goal of permanent housing,” said Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Kern County Housing Authority.
Many homeless service providers echoed Pelz’s sentiments. Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, said limiting exposure is a high priority for the vulnerable homeless.
“I think it will have a positive effect for those people placed in there,” Gill said.
Gill emphasized that the temporary solution is a start to finding permanent housing solutions for the homeless. Both Gill and Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County, voiced concerns about a possible increase in homelessness during the pandemic.
“I’m more curious about these people that were on the verge of homelessness and lost their jobs,” Baldovinos said. “How is that going to affect the need for shelter and housing in the days ahead?”
Kern County’s unemployment rate was recorded at 18.6 percent in April.
“I knew (the unemployment rate would be) god awful,” Gill said. “Eighteen percent is a lot of people not working.”
Johnson said there will be additional steps in Kern Project Roomkey to ensure clients served will exit into some form of permanent housing
“Our goal is for people in the hotel to get them connected with a housing voucher or subsidized housing project,” Johnson said. “We don’t want them to return to the street, and at least want them to go to a shelter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.