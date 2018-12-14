The future needs of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District — and whether its board should be elected instead of appointed — came up during the Dec. 11 board meeting.
The comments followed the failure of Measure R, a $43 million bond measure placed before voters on Nov. 6 to build a new recreation and community center with activities and a pool, senior center, community room amenities and revitalize existing facilities.
Larry Barrett, who penned an argument against Measure R, said the bond may have failed due to its cost and the lack of representation from the board.
Barrett was one of three people who asked that an agenda item be included for the January meeting to consider and vote on the possibility of the board becoming elected. Currently, the board is made up of five people. Two are appointed by the Tehachapi City Council, and three are appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
“I think you will find a garnering of much more support in the future, if people really feel that they are represented,” said Larry Barrett.
The board didn't say whether it would place the item on the January agenda.
Michelle Vance, district manager for TVRPD, said that plans to improve recreation for the district have not stopped even though Measure R failed. A plan of action showing what the community still needs is in the works and it will show what happens when facilities break and need to be repaired.
"We are now showing the community what our issues are and we are going to work like crazy this next year to figure out a solution," Vance said.
The district also recognized and presented plaques to more than 10 sponsors and volunteers for supporting the Tehachapi GranFondo held Sept. 15.
