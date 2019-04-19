A benefit dinner held April 9 to raise funds for a planned $3 million imaging center at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley brought in significant contributions.
The Jim and Lesa Cyr family donated $500,000 toward the imaging center, according to an AHTV news release.
The public donated $46,000 during a paddle raise event, and those gifts were matched by Sage Ranch developer Jeff Ciachurski, according to the news release.
Community members who attended the dinner pledged more than $189,000 in gifts during the benefit.
"Our hearts are filled with gratitude after Tuesday night. We're so overcome by the generous gifts our community members have pledged toward this ambitious effort to bring an imaging center to our hospital," AHTV Philanthropy Manager Christina Scrivner said in the news release. "We are truly blessed to live in this community."
Scrivner said that having more advanced diagnostic equipment will allow Adventist Health to take care of more people locally.
The imaging center seeks to include an MRI machine, a 64-slice CT scanner and other advanced diagnostic equipment. Patients who need those advanced diagnostics currently have to travel for them.
"We always want to care for our patients close to home. Right now, we're having to send some patients down the hill because we don't have advanced enough diagnostic equipment," AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt said in the news release. "Our community deserves high-quality care, and they deserve it right here in their hometown. We're striving to deliver that and are so grateful to our community for supporting us on this endeavor."
