Kern County Public Health Services officials, Tehachapi government officials, as well as public and private organizations are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Tehachapi News is seeking readers to participate in an article this week about thoughts and questions about the coroavirus or COVID-19.
Some questions that may be asked:
What are you doing to prevent coronavirus? Are you eating out or shopping less? What changes in your life have you made? Are you still working? If you are a parent, what challenges are you facing?
Please reply by email to cjackson@tehachapinews.com or call 661-823-6373 and include your full name and where you live in Greater Tehachapi.
