The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce was honored to host a Meet & Greet and federal government update with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 31.
McCarthy took time from his schedule to provide chamber members with an update on the federal government and his work in Washington, D.C.
Members had the opportunity to discuss with the congressman their concerns on legislative items and business issues.
For information on becoming a member of the chamber, visit tehachapi.com or call 822-4180.
