Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is currently accepting applications for the Summer Internship Program. Successful applicants are generally college students who will have completed their first year of post-secondary studies with a minimum 3.0 grade point average and who possess good writing and computer skills. Preference will be given to residents of California’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Kern.
For students from the 23rd Congressional District, the Summer Internship Program is an eight-week program. Interns will spend two weeks in the Bakersfield district office and six weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices where time is shared between the congressional office and the leadership office. Interns are responsible for their expenses, including transportation and lodging costs, and may be eligible to receive a $2,500 stipend before taxes.
Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov. While applications must be received no later than Friday, March 20, individuals are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible as application decisions are made on a rolling basis.
