Residents who see smoke or fire at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport on Friday, have no fear — it is part of a controlled burn to remove any vegetation that could be a fire hazard during Fourth of July celebrations.
"We are going to help assist in removing overgrown vegetation and make it safer for the airport as a whole and also for the pyrotechnic technicians," said Derrick Davis, battalion chief for the Tehachapi area.
The burn is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on the north side of the airport near the sumps. Local crews from Stations 11,12 and 13 will be assisting the city.
