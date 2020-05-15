Cornerstone Center for Substance Abuse Treatment, a program offer by Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship, announced that this week they have opened a Partial Hospitalization Program to better serve the needs of Tehachapi.
The PHP is a program designed for those who need to step away and find rest from everyday life and need to focus solely on their treatment.
Clients who enter the PHP program will not only have 25 to 30 hours a week of group therapy at our clinic, individual therapy and treatment planning, but will also have 24/7 access to staff members, socialization activities, fitness and nutrition coaches, and food menus designed by a chef.
“I think the best aspect of the PHP is the socialization activities,” said Leah Henry, program director. Once the quarantine is lifted, clients will have opportunities throughout the week to go to restaurants, movies, plays, local events, etc. “The socialization activities provide a space where clients can learn how to interact with society and have fun without the use of drugs or alcohol.”
Our goal in designing this program is to provide luxury treatment at an affordable price while providing healthy structure and support for all clients. We work with most health insurance providers and offer financial help based on a sliding scale if our program is not covered by the client’s insurance or they do not have insurance.
Clients can expect to be a part of the Partial Hospitalization Program for 30 to 120 days after which they may choose to move to our future sober living house and continue their treatment through our standard outpatient program. As a part of the sober living program client’s will have the opportunity to focus on life skills such as balancing a budget, job skills, etc.
“All of our programs are holistically designed,” said Henry. “We approach recovery from every angle; clinically, emotionally, physically, and socially. We have recently partnered with a local doctor who will provide Medication Assisted Treatment to those in our program.”
Medication Assisted Treatment is for those who need reprieve from withdrawal symptoms, craving reduction, and medication management. The U.S. Department of Health & Human services reports that statistically, medication assisted treatment along with group/individual therapy is the most effective way to achieve long term sobriety.
For more information on Cornerstone and their quality programs you can visit their website at cornerstoneccd.com/recovery or call 750-0438.
Joshua Pierce, MDiv., is the president/pastoral counselor for Cornerstone Center For Counseling and Discipleship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.