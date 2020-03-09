Tehachapi’s first outpatient addiction treatment program opened its doors March 1. The Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship is temporarily operating out of Mountain Bible Church, located at 630 Maple St., but plans to move to a permanent home at 20424 W. Valley Blvd., Suite E, by the beginning of next month.
“Our company is faith-based; however, our substance program is not,” said Joshua Pierce, president and pastoral counselor. “For us, our faith is essential. Faithfully serving our community means recognizing that not everyone who seeks help will share our views. Therefore, the program will strictly be clinically based. Faith can be integrated into treatment at the client’s discretion.”
Holding a master’s degree in pastoral counseling, Pierce said he starting working as a substance abuse counselor at a local church and at the Tehachapi prison at the same time.
Pierce grew up in Tehachapi and said he has always been aware of a drug problem here.
“It’s not easily seen, but it’s here. Tehachapi is at about a 13 percent addiction rate,” Pierce said. “Kern County, itself, is at 20 percent, which is the highest in the state.”
According to Leah Henry, program director, the center is focusing on addictions including alcohol, methamphetamine, opiates and benzodiazepines.
“Of that 13 percent addiction rate in Tehachapi, the majority is working class,” said Henry. “Although they are functioning and going to work, it is still interfering with their social and personal lives.”
Although the center is currently awaiting state certification, it is officially open and operating out of Mountain Bible Church, and serves clients who are:
• Court mandated
• Have co-occuring disorders
• Youth ages 12 to 17
• Self referred
• EAP referred
• Transfers from other programs
• Require a higher level of care than peer-to-peer counseling groups.
“Offering Hope and Healing to Our Community” is the slogan of the center. Most insurances are accepted, and a sliding scale and scholarships are also available on a case-by-case basis.
“We wanted to serve all those as a nonprofit, whether they could afford it or not,” Pierce said
The center offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (up to 20 hours per week, four to five days per week) in addition to its Outpatient Program (up to 12 hours per week, one to two days a week) and Youth Program (up to 12 hours per week, two to five days a week).
All programs include group sessions that focus on psycho education of addiction, dependence and consequences, triggers and adaptive coping skills, skill development, problem solving skills, relapse prevention, individual and family sessions, collaborative and individualized treatment plans, resources and alternative therapies to compliment the traditional evidence based curriculum.
Said Henry, “Eventually, we want to be a more wrap-around program where we are helping them holistically with everything they need to be able to care of themselves and be self-sufficient so they don’t have to rely on addiction.”
Pierce hopes to offer an inpatient program in the future.
For more information, call 750-0438, or visit cornerstoneccd.com/recovery.
