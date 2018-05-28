The cause of death of a California Correctional Institution Tehachapi inmate killed in February was strangulation, the Kern County coroner's office reported Monday.

Kevin Scott Mansfield, 37, was assaulted at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 16 and died at the prison at 11:49 p.m., a coroner's office news release said.

His death is a homicide, the coroner's office found.

The death is being investigated by the prison's investigative service unit.