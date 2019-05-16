The coroner's division of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the case of a woman found dead at a residence in Stallion Springs has been confirmed to be a homicide.
The coroner's report issued Thursday said 75-year-old Andree Julie Calkins was found dead around 8:30 a.m. May 8 with several gunshot wounds at a residence in the 28200 block of Preakness Drive by the Stallion Springs Police Department.
A man was critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, KCSO previously reported.
