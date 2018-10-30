The Kern County coroner's office said Tuesday that a 2-month-old infant who died Oct. 24 had blunt head injuries and the manner of death was homicide.
Abel James Norwood of Tehachapi died at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, the coroner's office reported.
The infant had been taken from his residence in the 14500 block of Tehachapi Boulevard on Oct. 17 to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield. He was unresponsive and had life-threatening injuries, a coroner's news release said.
From there, Abel was airlifted to the hospital in Madera. He died at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, the coroner said.
