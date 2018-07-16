The Tehachapi City Council failed on Monday night to appoint one of the eight applicants for a vacancy on the council left by former Mayor Ed Grimes due to a 2-2 split. The council also did not make a second appointment to the Planning Commission or approve the prior meeting's minutes.
The dropped motions were brought by negative votes from Councilmen Kenneth Hetge and Dennis Wahlstrom.
After each council nominee name was read through and dropped because of a split decision, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Wiggins said, "At this point right now, the position will remain vacant until the November election."
Each of the applicants gave a brief statement about their background and reasons for seeking appointment. Following the dropped nominations, several of them expressed frustration that nobody was picked, and some even offered to drop out of consideration if that would help the council make a decision.
Audience members began announcing that they would throw their names in the hat, hoping the council could come to a consensus. However, the nominees were not the reason for rejecting the applicants.
Hetge said to Tehachapi News following the meeting, "We voted tonight to ensure that the vote is in the hands of the people."
The meeting actually began with a point of order from Hetge, who brought to the council's attention that on the agenda, the nomination for the council vacancy was placed before the opportunity for public comment. After deciding that either order was fine, the meeting proceeded as ordered.
The next bump in the road after the dropped motions to make a council nomination was when the prior June 4 meeting minutes could not be approved for a split decision. Hetge pointed out that in the prior meeting, a motion was nullified by a 2-2 vote, which was followed by discussion and a repeat vote, passing the motion.
"I think we broke some rules," Hetge said.
Hetge and Wahlstrom voted no to approving the minutes, leading to expressed frustration from the other council members that nothing would be accomplished.
"I've never seen that anywhere...the minutes were not approved. In the next millennium, probably nothing will be," Wiggins said.
The council did, however, reach five unanimous decisions, including a motion to table the city attorney's proposal to allow the city manager to approve an amicus brief that would express the community's opposition to SB 54, the law making California a sanctuary state.
The council also approved Linda Hollingsworth to join the Planning Commission, but had split decisions on making a second appointment.
At the end of the meeting, Wiggins said, "I resent the fact that I'm being made to feel like I'm in junior high now," and asked the city attorney if anything could be done to help reach a quorum at future meetings.
