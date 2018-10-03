Kern County Animal Services is offering free parvo/distemper vaccines during its Wednesday evening vaccine clinics.
A $10,000 donation from the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation is funding the vaccines, being offered in response to a significant increase in cases of canine distemper virus in shelter animals, according to an Animal Services news release.
The vaccines are expected to be offered for the next several months. Get them from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the county shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield.
