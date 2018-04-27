The Kern County Elections Office needs poll workers for the Statewide Direct Primary Election on June 5 at locations throughout the county.
Poll workers must be registered voters, be able to follow written instructions and serve from 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m.
Poll workers are paid a $150 stipend to be a site supervisor, $150 to be a supervisor-inspector, $120 to be an inspector or $110 for clerks. There are additional stipends for attending classes.
Got to http://www.kernvote.com/elections/officer_menu.asp or call 661-868-3590.
