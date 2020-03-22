Kern County Public Works is making additional changes to its available services, it announced in a news release.
They include:
• The Kern County Public Services Building at 2700 M St. in Bakersfield is closed to the public.
• All transfer stations, the Boron Landfill, and Special Waste Facilities are temporarily closed.
• The Bena, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest and Mojave Landfills will remain open for normal business hours. The Randsburg Bin Site also remains open for normal operating hours.
• All Special Waste Facilities are temporarily closed.
• All Household Hazardous Waste Temporary Collection Events are postponed.
• Road Maintenance will continue with available resources focused on keeping roads open and safe.
• Traffics signals and signs will remain maintained and operational.
• Only safety related road construction and waste construction projects will continue.
• Kern Sanitation Authority sewer plants and collection systems are operating as normal. Please keep them that way by note flushing anything except toilet Ppaper and human waste into the toilet. Hand wipes or other products should never be flushed!
• The permit counter is closed to the public, but permits are still being issued electronically.
• Building Permit Application remains operational, with reduced staffing. Electronic plan submittal is recommended through the website.
• Building Inspection remains operational with alternative protocol.
• The County Surveyor’s Office and Map room is closed.
• Development Services will be operational, with reduced staffing, as needed.
• Engineering will continue, but will be slower due to reduced staffing.
• Transportation and Encroachment permits are still available electronically.
• Kern Regional Transit routes and services are still operating as normal, but riders are being asked to only use these services for accessing food, medicines, doctors or other critical needs.
• Code Compliance is closed to the public, but complaints can still be made through our website or by email at CodeCompliance@kerncounty.com. Response times will be based on Health and Safety priorities only.
• Illegal dumping and homeless cleanups are postponed.
• All public meetings have been postponed at this time.
• Community cleanup events have been postponed until further notice.
Kern County Public Works says you check https://kernpublicworks.com/ and the Facebook page @KernCountyPublicWorks for the most up-to-date information related to Public Works.
