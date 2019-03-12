The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a resolution opposing the high-speed rail project, even in its modified version, during its Tuesday meeting.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Tehachapi area, originally proposed the resolution, saying the state funds could be better spent on other projects within Kern County.
Supervisor Leticia Perez was the only dissenting vote.
“The state of California’s High-Speed Rail Project has wasted billions of dollars with minimal progress,” language in the resolution states.
The resolution puts the county in opposition to the state’s long-simmering project.
Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom cut the scope of the project, eliminating a planned route from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Currently, the state only plans to lay a track between Merced and Bakersfield.
