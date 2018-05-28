Beginning Monday, the county implemented a new 911 system for emergency calls where any Kern resident can create a custom profile online detailing any behavioral, medical or health conditions they have.
The Smart911 system also allows residents to highlight additional special needs such as medications they may be taking, or special instructions for emergency responders, according to Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.
It's free to register and create a profile.
"People are often too involved in their emergency, or in crisis, and thus unable to provide critical information to responders when they arrive on scene," a Behavior Health news release said. "Smart911 makes this step pre-emptive, giving the information needed to responders before they enter the situation."
Emergency dispatch centers throughout Kern County have received software and training allowing dispatchers to view "key information" when a person registered through the system calls 911. This information is then provided to first responders, giving them a better understanding of what to expect when they arrive, including whether someone is possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.
In such instances, a Mobile Evaluation Team is dispatched by law enforcement and assists officers in dealing with someone who has a mental illness. The team provides briefings to Kern County hospitals and law enforcement, and training to peace officers.
"Law enforcement and other emergency responders will be able to take this secure information and tailor each response to the individual — thus making the response more effective and ultimately safer for all of those involved," according to the release.
To register, go to Smart911.com.
The information provided by residents is only available to 911 dispatchers and first responders if there's an emergency and the resident calls 911, according to smart911.com. Residents decide how much information to provide.
"Your information is housed in top-tier secure facilities complete with 24/7 physical security, video surveillance and alarms," the website says.
Funding for the system was received from the Mental Health Services Act.
