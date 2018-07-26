A civil suit against Deputy City Clerk Ashley Whitmore seeking acceptance of petitions on a city ordinance was struck down Wednesday by the Kern County Superior Court.
The suit was filed by Peter Graff, who had attempted to submit multiple petitions in January regarding the December City Council vote to split the city into five districts, making it so that residents vote for council positions representing their areas. The change was made to comply with the California Voting Rights Act and avoid a legal battle with a Malibu-based attorney threatening litigation.
Whitmore, City Clerk Tori Marsh and the city's legal counsel determined Graff's petitions invalid on the grounds that the ordinance being petitioned was not listed on each page, as required by California Elections Code, according to the city's news release.
"You can't mislead voters," Whitmore said.
The suit was filed by Graff in April, claiming misconduct by Whitmore in handling the petitions and requesting that they be accepted and reviewed.
Graff, a former Tehachapi police officer, has had previous run-ins with the city. He and another officer filed a lawsuit in 2013 claiming retaliation by the Tehachapi Police Department after they reported a superior for allegedly falsifying time sheets and another officer for giving underage Police Explorers alcohol.
Graff was later terminated from his position in 2016 after being placed on administrative leave.
Whitmore said that with the suit being over, it will be "nice to be able to focus on regular city business."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.