Due to the recommendations from federal, state and local officials, the Stallion Springs Community Services District announced it is canceling all nonessential activities until March 31, unless extended due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a March 17 news release, district-owned properties will be closed to the public, including the district office, library and park restrooms. Staff will still be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. to take telephone calls or emails. Call 822-3268 for any assistance.
